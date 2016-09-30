Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month 2016: Latino Social Media Gurus

Social media has become a big factor in most of society's day to day. Social media is where news is picked up, people share their lives and often find themselves lost in it for hours on end. Social media is the trend that is never ending and from that has evolved some of Latin society's most influential people of today.

Latin Post are big fans of supporting those making a difference in other's lives whether it be through music, art, fitness, etc. And since it's Hispanic Heritage month, we thought this would be the best time to show our appreciation for some Latinos doing some big things on social media. Check out some up and coming Latinos and some you may already know, inspiring us everyday.

Massy Arias is a health coach and a fitness guru. She is also Dominican. Yes, you read that right and with 2.1 million followers it's clear that Massy is doing something right. Check out her Instagram for some great healthy eating tips and help on staying fit.

This hilarious Dominican/Puerto Rican comedian has been making a splash in the social media for quite some time now. But his hilarious 30 second snippet videos just keep getting better and better. And they are more than relatable for all the Hispanics in the world.

Dulce Candy is a fashion blogger but also a Mexican immigrant and a veteran. She is amazingly talented when it comes to fashion trends, being fashion forward and helping others figure out their fashion lanes. She is also an awesome makeup artist. Strong, beautiful and talented.

Emilio Ramos is a talented Hispanic artist representing for the latin culture by painting Marilyn Monroe faces with different Hispanic flags featured in the artwork. His paintings never get old. Take a look at his creations. You'll definitely want to have one of these paintings on your wall.

Taxstone is absolutely hilarious and it's great that he is Hondurian. He's repping the latin culture! And he's teaching other young, talented latinos how to make it in the entertainment industry. Taxstone has his own podcast, Tax Season and he doesn't hold back on any topic!

Israel Gutrierrez is an NBA columnist for ESPN and a true inspiration to writers that really want to expand on their careers. Like who wouldn't want to write about their favorite sport?