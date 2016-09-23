Oscar 2017 Predictions: 'Port of Call' Will Represent Hong at the Oscars

Hong Kong has submitted "Port of Call" to represent the country at the Academy Awards.

Directed by Philip Yung, the film made its world premiere at the 39th annual Hong Kong International Film Festival. It later went on to win awards at the Hong Film awards and the Golden Horse Film Awards.

"Port of Call" tells the story of an investigation of the murder of a young female immigrant from Mainland China. The movie has yet to pick U.S distribution but if it lands an Oscar nomination it could easily gain the attention of many distributors.

Hong Kong's history with the Academy traces back to the 1950s and it has obtained two nominations since its first submission. The nominations came in 1991 for "Raise the Red Lantern" and in 1993 for "Farewell my Concubine." Since then the country has only made the shortlist once and that came in 2013 for the film "The Grandmaster." However, even though the film was not nominated for Best Foreing Language Film, "The Grandmaster" still managed to obtain two Oscar nominations for Best Cinematography and Best Costume Design,

Hong faces tough competition this year as many high profile films have been submitted by their respective countries. Among the films are Denmark's "Land of Mine," Germany's "Toni Erdmann" and Spain's "Julieta." Other European films that will compete for the Oscar include Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Belgium's "The Ardennes," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother., and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3.