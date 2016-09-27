Oscar 2017 Predictions: Will the Academy Embrace Canada's Selection 'It's Only the End of the World' by Xavier Dolan?

Xavier Dolan will represent Canada at the Academy Awards with his film "It's Only the End of the World.

The movie, starring Lea Seydoux, Marion Cotillard, Gaspard Ulliel and Vincent Cassel, tells the story of Louis, a terminally ill writer, who returns home after a long absence to tell his family that he is dying. "It's Only the End of the World" made its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival where it opened to polarizing reviews. Many critics disliked the movie because of its overindulgence and Dolan stirred controversy when he defended his work during various interviews. However, the Cannes jury felt differently about the film and gave Dolan the Grand Jury Prize.

Since its Cannes bow the film has played at Toronto and the Karlovy vary Film Festivals where it also continued to receive mixed reception. While Entertainment One has acquired international distribution rights, the film has yet to acquire distribution in the U.S.

Dolan is representing Canada for the second time. However, back in 2014, his film "Mommy" was received with rapturous reviews. The film went on to get nominated for the Indie Spirit Awards but not the Oscars. With such a competitive year it will be interesting to see how the Academy receives "It's Only the End of the World."

Canada's history with the Academy goes back to 1971 when it began submitting films. Since then it has received one Oscar for the film "The Barbarian Invasions" and has been nominated six other times. Its was last nominated in 2012 for the film "War Witch."

Last year the country submitted the romance "Felix and Meira," which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival. It was later distributed by Oscilloscope and became a minor success.

Canada may have a hard time getting nomination especially with such competition as "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Belgium's "The Ardennes," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3. On Jan. 17 the Academy will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films and on Jan. 24 nominations will be announced. The winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.