Oscar 2017 Predictions: Montenegro Submits 'The Black Pin' for the Foreign Language Category

Montenegro has submitted "The Black Pin" to represent the country at the Academy Awards.

The film, which tells the story of Peter, a misanthropic orthodox priest who returns to his idyllic Montenegrin peninsula to nurse his demented mother, made its world premiere at the Sarajevo Film Festival where it was nominated for the Heart of Sarajevo award.

Directed by Ivan Marinovic, the film marks the first time Marinovic represents the country and the fourth time Montenegro submits to the Academy Awards. The country started submitting 2013 with the film "Ace of Spades: Bad Destiny" but has yet to receive a nomination for the Academy Award.

Last year the country submitted "You Carry Me" but the film never received sufficient buzz to be considered a front-runner.

Montenegro could receive its first Oscar nomination for "The Black Pin" but first it must get through strong competitors such as "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Israel's "Sand Storm," Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Belgium's "The Ardennes," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3. On Jan. 17 the Academy will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films and on Jan. 24 nominations will be announced. The winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.