Oscar 2017 Predictions: Can Bangladesh Obtain its first Oscar nomination with 'The Unnamed?'

Bangladesh has submitted "The Unnamed" to represent at the Oscars.

"The Unnamed" was shown at the Marche du Cannes before making its world premiere at the Gulf of Naples Independent Film Festival. Directed by Tauquir Ahmed, the film was released in Bangladesh in August and makes its U.S premiere in October.

Bangladesh has submitted to the Academy of Motion Picture, Arts and Sciences a total of 12 times but has never been nominated. The country began submitting in 2002 but has not been consistent because of the small industry the country has.

Last year the country submitted "Jajal's Story," which premiered at the Busan International Film Festival and received rave reviews.

Before getting the nomination at the Oscars "The Unnamed" must compete with such notable films as "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Belgium's "The Ardennes," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3. On Jan. 17 the Academy will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films and on Jan. 24 nominations will be announced. The winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.