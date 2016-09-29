Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Analysis: Why Manchester City Might Have Made a Mistake in Buying Declining Chile Keeper Claudio Bravo Instead of Keeping Joe Hart

By David Salazar (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Sep 29, 2016 01:48 PM EDT
Claudio Bravo(Photo : Alex Livesey - Getty)

On August 25, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brought in goalkeeper Claudio Bravo to be his number one stopper. The move was met with tremendous controversy as it essentially forced out long-time keeper and fan favorite Joe Hart.

The English keeper had had a tough time a few season back for City but the last two seasons saw him back in peak former and the rightful proponent of the number one stop.

But here he was now, replaced by a keeper far older but with a superior resume.

The move seemed a smart one. Bravo had been Barcelona's number one man for a few seasons and had won La Liga a couple of times as the main man. He was also the keeper to backstop Chile to the Copa America title twice, making his marker as a smart keeper that was an effective passer and clutch in penalties.

But Bravo has been nothing short of a disaster in London since he arrived on that summer day in August.

A Disastrous Best Performance Rated As "Best" Guardiola Has Ever Seen 

His first performance with the team against Manchester United featured a number of poor mistakes, including one that led to a goal and a second that saw the keeper bailed out by defenders on the goal line. Brought over because he was better than Hart with the ball on his feet, Bravo misplayed the ball at his feet on a number of occasions, causing unrest for his club. And if that was not enough for the insulting debut, he probably should have gotten a red card for a poor foul on Wayne Rooney.

And yet Guardiola praised the performance as one of the best he had ever seen. Guardiola is a smart man and one of the best coaches ever. So to hear him make that statement seemed more a means to protect his keeper and keep his confidence up after a rocky start to his tenure.

Bravo Suffers Under High Shot Volume

But things have not improved. Since arriving, Bravo has kept two clean sheets in five tries. The games in which he was perfect, saw him barely touch the ball at all. In the 4-0 win over Borussia Mochengladbach, 52 touches and only had to make one save. His team conceded three chances overall to the opposition.

In a 4-0 win over Bournemouth, he had just two saves to make as his side conceded six total shots. He touched the ball 45 times.

But in games where the volume of shots coming his way are high, he has faltered mightily for City. Against Manchester United, he saw 13 shots come his way, three on target and only made one save. He committed the infamous error as well.

Against Swansea, a 2-1 win, he faced 13 shots as well and actually had to make four saves in the game.

The Celtic Debacle

But the game that has initiated this very article was the recent 3-3 draw with Celtic. The team's defense was undependable, but Bravo probably wants one or two of those goals back. The second goal, from a bad angle seems to be more and more common with Bravo these days. In the recent Copa America, he kicked off the tournament conceding two identical goals against Argentina and did the same a few matches later against Panama. All four goals he conceded over the course of those two games were on him. He improved as the tournament wore on, but the poor judgement in defending the near post was once again on display against Celtic.

The other two goals featured some luck and brilliance, though his attempt to attack the ball on the first cross was rather weak and his stationary ball-watching on the final Celtic goal was equally baffling.

Many goalies age better than others and adjustments from one league to another are understandable, but recent performances show that the 33-year-old Chilean could be headed down the same path as Iker Casillas instead of that of Gianluigi Buffon.

