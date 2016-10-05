Oscar 2017 Predictions: 'Letters from Prague' will Represent Indonesia at the Academy Awards

Indonesia has selected "Letters from Prague" to represent the country at the Oscars.

Directed by Angga Dwimas Sasongko, the movie represents the 18th time Indonesia has submitted to the Academy Awards. The country has been submitting films since 1987 but has never been nominated. Nia Dinata is the only director who has represented the country twice. Her films "Ca-bau-kan" and "Love for Share" were both submitted in 2002 and 2006.

The last time the country submitted was in 2014 with the film "Soekarno." That film, which was released in September of 2013, had a lot of controversy surrounding it.

"Letters from Prague" has not obtained a strong festival following which can affect its chances at a nomination. However, with such an unpredictable category anything is possible and if the film resonates with the Academy, "Letters From Prague" could end up being nominated.

Every year numerous countries submit films to the Academy to compete for the Foreign Language film award. Among the films competing this year include "The Distinguished Citizen," "Neruda," "Elle," "From Afar," "Land of Mine," "Toni Erdmann" and "Julieta. Other films that will be tough competitors include Italy's "Fire at Sea," Georgia's "House of Others," Romania's "Sieranevada," Belgium's "The Ardennes," Greece's "Chevalier," Estonia's "Mother," and Bosnia's "Death in Sarajevo."

The Foreign Language Film deadline to submit is Oct. 3. On Jan. 17 the Academy will announce the nine finalists from among the eligible films and on Jan. 24 nominations will be announced. The winner will be announced at the Oscar ceremony on Feb. 26.