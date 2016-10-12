Tiger Woods Postpones Return, Saying He’s ‘Not Ready to Compete’

Team USA Vice Captain Tiger Woods smiles and laughs during a press conference following the team's victory in singles matches of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National Golf Club on October 2, 2016 in Chaska, Minnesota.(Photo : PGA TOUR/Keyur Khamar)

Tiger Woods pulled back from the Safeway Open on Monday, three days in the wake of resolving to play in the season-opening occasion of the 2016-17 PGA Tour season. In an announcement on his site, Woods said that he had each expectation of contending, however, reevaluated in the wake of testing his diversion practically speaking rounds in California.

"Following a ton of hours, I knew I wasn't prepared to go up against the best golfers on the planet," Woods said, as reported by BBC.

Woods, 40, additionally hauled out of one month from now's Turkish Airlines Open, which would have been his second begin. Woods keep going played on Aug. 23, 2015, at the Wyndham Championship, when he was attempting to fit the bill for the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Woods was slated to play in the Wednesday ace am close by the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in a matching that was energetically expected. It has been an exciting month for Woods, whose principal home on the Florida drift was in the way of Hurricane Matthew, as reported by Mail Online.

Woods, a 79-time visit victor, has missed the Masters, where he has won four of his 14 noteworthy titles, in two of the previous three years in view of his back issues. Since his five-triumph season in 2013, Woods has had three surgical methodology and eight visit begins. He is four noteworthy triumphs from measuring up to Jack Nicklaus' record and two visit triumphs from approaching Sam Snead's location stamp.

Tournament host Johnny Miller communicated sensitivity for Woods' choice while recognizing it would influence the current week's occasion. Miller told to golf channel that it will influence competition a great deal.

Further, he wished the Tiger for best. Everyone was so energized in the golf world. It's difficult to break that news. It truly is.