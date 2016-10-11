2018 World Cup Qualifier: France's Paul Pogba Stuns Holland in 1-0 Win

Paul Pogba's 30-yard strike was enough for France to secure a 1-0 victory against Holland during the 2018 World Cup Qualifier in Amsterdam.

The £100 million midfielder lashed France at 30' receiving an assist from Dimitri Payet before unleashing a swerving shot beyond the reach of Holland's goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg.

The victory at the Amsterdam Arena elevated the Euro 2016 runners-up to overwhelming favorites to finish top of Group A and qualify for the finals in Russia in 2018.

France led on seven points along with Sweden, who won 3-0 against Bulgaria. Holland is third on 4 points.

Although each country still has seven matches left, France's win over their toughest rivals under Didier Deschamps' side was a huge advantage.

Pogba hit his shot from midway between the halfway line and the edge of the penalty area. It swerved wickedly to fox goalkeeper Stekelenburg, who could have done better in his failed effort to save the goal.

Vincent Janssen felt he could have won a penalty in the first-half when his shot flicked off the hand of Laurent Koscielny. On the second half, Memphis Depay was denied spectacularly from point-blank range by Hugo Lloris.

Holland had already been forced into a change by that stage, with Depay entering the fray at 16' for the injured Quincy Promes, and the forgotten man of Jose Mourinho's United squad very nearly earned a point for the hosts in the dying minutes.

The winger shot first time following Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen's knockdown, but Lloris was in the right place to make a stunning one-handed save, leaving Holland with plenty of work to do to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

France will host Sweden on Nov. 11 while Holland visits Luxembourg two days later.