'His hands were all over the place... he resembled an octopus': FIVE ladies approach to guarantee Donald Trump 'touched them improperly'

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the South Florida Fair Expo Center on October 13, 2016 in West Palm Beach, Florida(Photo : Getty Images/Joe Raedle)

Five ladies have approached to blame Donald Trump for attempting to touch them improperly without their assent. The New York Times cases to have addressed two ladies who say they were casualties of the Republican chosen one in two separate episodes that occurred in 1980 and another in 2005.

Those affirmations were then trailed by ones from the Palm Beach Post and People Magazine, while Yahoo News republished an allegation made not long ago. Trump's battle denied the allegations, saying they are "fiction" and 'totally false', as reported by The New York Times.

His previous battle director Corey Lewandowski additionally brought up issues about the legitimacy of the claims, before attempting to contrast Trump's affirmed manhandle with Hillary Clinton's work as a legal counselor when she protected an attacker.

Advertisement

Trump's lawful group likewise seemed to hit back against the case, sending the New York Times a letter requesting a withdrawal.

'Your article is rash, defamatory and constitutes criticism as such. It is evident from, in addition to other things, the planning of the article, this is simply a politically-inspired endeavor to annihilation Mr. Trump's appointment,' it peruses.

In the interim, two sources in Trump's crusade told Mail Online a claim against the Times is now being drafted. One of those sources, a senior battle assistant, said the Republican chosen one for president is going to "war" against the daily paper.

Jessica Leeds, a 74-year-old previous representative who lives in Manhattan, was the main lady included in the New York Times story. Leeds told the daily paper she was "ambushed" by Trump on a flight when she was 38.

Advertisement

The second lady the daily paper cases was touched improperly by Trump is Rachel Crooks. Criminals was a 22-year-old filling in as a secretary at Bayrock Group, a land organization situated in Trump Tower in Manhattan, when she says Trump kissed her on the mouth without consent while in a lift in 2005.