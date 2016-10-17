Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

English Premier League: Liverpool vs Manchester United Combined XI

By vishal shukla
Oct 17, 2016
Liverpool vs. Manchester United

Liverpool will be hosting Premier League rivals Manchester United in their first encounter this season. Anfield is set to bear witness to the 197th time both rivals will face one another since first clashing 122 years ago in 1894.

The Reds are in a better frame going into this experience as they trail against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City by only three points with a game left in hand, while United are three points behind the Merseyside club.

Jurgen Klopp is holding up over the wellness of injured players Adam Lallana and Georginio Wijnaldum, while Jose Mourinho will be satisfied as the twosome of Luke Shaw and Henrikh Mkhitaryan have been proclaimed fit in time for their visit.

The upcoming game is the first for Mourinho's United against Liverpool, as they're set to rebuild from the tumultuous management of Louis van Gaal. A 4-2-3-2 combined XI provides a fitting analysis on the players to watch in the smashing clash of the English giants.

No place among the two squads is there such a bay in class as there is between the sticks. Liverpool gave Loris Karius the chance this midyear to contend with Simon Mignolet, yet neither have awed this season. De Gea is yet to locate his best form this season yet he proves to be a level over his Liverpool counterpart. 

Clyne has substantiated himself as Liverpool's Mr. Reliable, as his huge work rate and rampaging forward runs have resulted to the Reds' continued upward trajectory this season. His fearless guarding  pushes out Antonio Valencia from the consolidated lineup.

In spite of the fact that Liverpool have yielded far an excessive number of goals this season, their fullbacks have offered an additional boost to their capacity to change moves rapidly.

Eric Bailly has settled well in his new club as his solid nearness at the back had been vital in United's solid begin to the season in August. The Ivorian is greatly noticeable all around, handles well and has a straightforward method for playing that sets him apart from Liverpool's Joel Matip, despite the Cameroonian having a splendid start for the club.

Danny Blind is among the suspects for a United clearout last spring. However, a string of powerful exhibitions from the Dutchman has demonstrated his value in the club. His set-piece performance was splendid against champions Leicester City, as shown in his two assists.

Blind has been good at left back as well and with Liverpool still not enhancing their defense, having United's defenders in the consolidated lineup bodes well.

Attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho has averaged a goal every other game this season, and he will definitely be a constant threat against United.

With an aggressive start with four goals in three matches, striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still the best striker, even at the age of 35.

James Milner has viably settled in his new position as a left back and has additionally scored up to four goals this season - one that's widely seen as a product of Klopp's masterstroke. His general commitment has been tremendous for the Reds and he is keeping Alberto Moreno out of the starting lineup. Since United's Luke Shaw has recently come back from another damage, Milner takes up the left back position.

 

 

 

