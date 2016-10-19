Munster and Ireland rugby legend Anthony Foley died of a heart condition due to a fluid build-up in his lungs, a French coroner has said.

The disease, known as acute pulmonary edema, was caused by a "severe heart rhythm jumble," an autopsy has revealed, reported by RTE Online.

Anthony, 42, died on previous Saturday's night at the hotel in Paris where Munster was staying prior to Sunday's scheduled game against Racing 92.

His funeral is scheduled to be held in Killaloe, County Clare, on Friday at 12:00 BST. Anthony's remains will be flown to Shannon Airport on previous Wednesday before being taken back to the home.

The mass will take place at St. Flannan's Church for Funeral, with the burial afterwards at Relig Nua Cemetery. The death of Munster's head coach could "be linked to a cardiac problem", on Tuesday, a representative for the Nanterre public prosecutor said without giving any further details.

Another toxicological study is under way, with results due in the coming days. Pulmonary edema builds up because "excess fluid collects in numerous air sacks in the lungs, making it difficult to breathe," as reported by Wales Online.

The former Ireland forward was found dead in his hotel room on Sunday by one of the hotel's staff and a sportsperson from the Munster team.

Because of the former Ireland international's death, the coming European Champions Cup's match has been postponed. Anthony made total 201 appearances in the back row for Munster and won almost 62 Irish caps.

The Shannon club-man captained Munster to their first European Cup triumph in 2006, and also lead his country on three times.

Tributes to the legend and messages of sympathy flooded in from across the entire sports world following the broadcast of Foley's death.