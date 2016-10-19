Ana Konjuh defeated Barbora Strycova in Kremlin Cup

Ana Konjuh of Croatia returns a shot during the match against Tatjana Maria of Germany on Day 1 of WTA Guangzhou Open on September 19, 2016 in Guangzhou, China.(Photo : Getty Images/Zhong Zhi)

Croatia's teenager Ana Konjuh ousted sixth-seeded Barbora Strycova in the first round of the Kremlin Cup on Tuesday, winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.

As you all must know that Konjuh is well known for her victory Wimbledon Championships in girls double at 14. Konjuh also won two prestigious junior tennis championships, Eddie Herr, and the orange bowl.

In 2013, Konjuh won the singles and doubles events at the Australian open and became the number one in the junior ranking of WTA. She also received a call -up for the Croatia fed cup, as reported by Sacbee.

Konjuh scored the biggest win of her career there, upsetting Urszula Radwanska, ranked number 37 in the WTA. in Croatia's Fed cup tie against Poland, at the age of 15 only.

The 18-year-old Konjuh will now face Russia's promising qualifier Anna Blinkova in the second round after she defeated Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (10) after an intense deciding tiebreaker.

A former champion in Moscow, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Seventh-seeded in WTA ranking, is also in the second round after winning 7-6 (2), 5-7, 7-5 against Katerina Siniakova, a Czech qualifier, reported by The Herald.

Pavlyuchenkova's reward will be a second-round match again Serbia's well known former world No. 1 Jelena Jankovic, who defeated Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 6-3 in a match featuring 15 breaks of serve.

Jankovic told that It was very difficult for her to hold her serve because her opponent was returning exceptionally well and she was at times making lots of great winners of time.

Australia's Daria Gavrilova reached the second round with a 6-2, 6-2, when he upset Lucie Safarova, former Estoril open winner, and now she will face third-seeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain in the next round of Kremlin Cup.

In the men's event, Spain's sixth-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta came back from a set down to reach next round with a win of 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2) against Austria's veteran Jurgen Melzer. There was seventh-seeded Paolo Lorenz also won his match over fellow Italian Federico Gaio 6-4, 6-4.