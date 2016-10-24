Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Atletico Madrid won't have the right to sign players in the January window as they keep on contesting a Fifa boycott

By vishal shukla (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Oct 24, 2016 10:00 AM EDT
The Spanish side - and opponents Real Madrid - were banned last January from enlisting players for two windows for rupturing rules over the exchange of players under 18. However, both were permitted to keep on making signings while they claimed.

Yet, Atletico has now consented to "forgo its entitlement to look for the suspension of the boycott for the winter exchange period", reported by BBC.

Cas will settle on an official choice by June 1 after Atletico's first bid to Fifa in September fizzled.

A club proclamation, which repeated that they are "totally unaffected in its position that the exchange boycott is unjustified", said it was "to guarantee a procedural timetable that permits Atletico Madrid to completely show its allure while giving Cas adequate time to altogether consider every one of the contentions". Genuine are still permitted to sign players, in January window as they keep on contesting a Fifa boycott.

La Liga champions Barcelona were given similar discipline for a similar offense in April 2014 and were banned from marking players in both 2015 windows in the wake of coming up short in their engages Fifa and Cas, reported by w3livenews.

They have been rebuffed by world overseeing body Fifa for breaking rules over the exchange of minors - both clubs say they will offer. The boycott does not cover the present January exchange window.

Atletico was fined 900,000 Swiss francs (£622,000), while Real was advised to pay 360,000 (£249,000). Barcelona was given similar punishment in April 2014 for breaking rules on the exchange of under-18 players.

That boycott, which finished for the current month, did not stop the La-Liga side from marking players.

They purchased Arda Turan and Aleix Vidal in 2015, however, both players were prevented from playing until the present window opened. The following two exchange windows are July/August 2016 and January 2017.

 

 

La Liga 2016-17: Luis Suarez allegedly needs to procure as much as Neymar

