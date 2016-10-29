Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Megan Fox shares first selfie photo with her new Baby Journey River Green

By Anna Gean
Oct 29, 2016

 

Megan Fox shared to the world a picture of a mother and son selfie with her 3-month-old baby boy named Journey River Green. The fans of the actress are happy to see the first ever selfie of the actress and her son that she posted on Instagram on October 16. Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox welcomed their third child in Los Angeles last August.

According to People, the Actress made a surprising announcement in April when she stepped out at CinemaCon to promote her film 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows' in Las Vegas wearing a fitting dress that visibly shows her baby bump. It was indeed a surprise to her fans as the actress filed a divorce in 2015 after five years of their marriage.

The divorce cited irreconcilable differences as a reason for their split and Fox lists the date of separation as June 15. A source close to both Fox and Brian says that the split of two is a classic Hollywood break up which two people are in different stages of their life and career. She even elaborated that Megan is young and is sought after for her work and eager to move ahead in her career and Brian wanted more of her time than the actress can allow.

The couple was apparently at the odds how to balance their family life and work and she was overwhelmed with their children and her husband's expectation that got in the way of work responsibilities. They had actually a lot of arguments and disagreements about her time at home and have led to problems.  Fox shifting goals may have been the factor for the couple's separation.

Megan has always been a career oriented and she is now being recognized for her talent and she wants to pursue those options, the timing was just working for her relationship.But it was all over now as Megan Fox and Brian Austin have reconciled and saved their marriage. The couple is parents to Bodhi Ransom, 2, and Noah Shannon, 4, as well to Kassius, 14, Green's son from his previous relationship, E! News reported.

A source said that the two are living together in Malibu with their boys and seems they've getting along and very happy. 

 

 

