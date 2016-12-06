Microsoft To Smack Amazon Echo With Its Windows 10 HomeHub Feature

Microsoft has been known as a company which always tries to thrill its users with innovative technical creations. Now, in its quest to compete with Amazon Echo and Google Home, the tech giant is reportedly developing a HomeHub feature dedicated for its upcoming Windows 10 updates.

According to The Verge, the unique feature is currently stated in the planning and designing stages of Microsoft. It mostly alike to debut not before 2017 or 2018. The report also suggests that the feature will be equipped with all next-gen Windows 10 devices. But the HomeHub is not likely to be attributed with the forthcoming Creators Update.

As per a report by Windows Central, the HomeHub will be designed to smack down the popularity of Amazon Echo and Google Home. But many potential sources currently proposed that the feature will be meant to create a family type environment for PC, where apps and other data will be designated as in a centrally assigned segment.

Previously Microsoft has deliberately tried a variety of different methods to enable family accounts, privacy controls, and app sharing over the years. But this new HomeHub will be a part of a new Family team Microsoft's Windows group. As per the hints, HomeHub will allow a user to share apps, games, appointments and other important data without even logging into and accessing his/her account.

Also, Microsoft is also planning to develop a home screen which will open up like a fridge door while accessed. HomeHub is also said to have dedicated Cortana support, which will enable the users to find out any file on the PC by just asking for it. Altogether, Microsoft's HomeHub will be a comprehensive support attribute which will ease up all the hassles of Windows 10 PC users.