Galaxy S8 Specs, Date, Price: Samsung's Rebound Phone To Be Release By 2017

There are several things to love about the Samsung Galaxy S8. Customers will love its great design, display, powerful chops and down to the fact that anyone can drop it in water and still have a proper functioning mobile phone afterward.

However, in this competitive world, Samsung Company will not sit back and watch other mobile companies excel in the market. The next plan is to pull out all the stops with its 2017 successor and introduce the new mobile phone which will surely rock 2017 - the Galaxy S8.

According to Forbes, the upcoming Galaxy S8 of Samsung was created to maintain its competitive position in the market. The said mobile phone would be the company's kickstart in the late February and early March which will be unvieled in the Mobile World Congress event in Spain.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs, Price, Design

According to the Weibo post which was posted by Tech Update, Samsung Galaxy S8 is expected to cost at $850 (£675, €784). The new Galaxy S8 will come with a different predecessor that will include a more curved display with less bezel and lP68 certification. Also, it will showcase a new 5.5in 4K ultra-high definition (UHD) mobile phone screen which is built with virtual reality in mind with a sharp 806 pixels per inch (ppi).

Galaxy S8 will be equipped with tough glass to make it more impervious to harms and to enhance its solidness. The sides of the mobile phone will be secured with metal edges to ensure durability.

The new phone is expected to stand out amongst the most utilitarian mobile phone ideas. Samsung Galaxy S8's will be considered as the best advanced phone in 2017. According to the reports, it will be a portable device that get customers associated with their vehicle throught the present versatile innovation.