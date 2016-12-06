Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Transformers' Movie Updates: 'The Last Knight' Trailer Shows Human And Transformers At War

Dec 06, 2016
'Transformers 3' Germany Premiere

'Transformers 3' Germany Premiere(Photo : Sean Gallup/Getty Images for Paramount)

Attention movie fans! Whether you like it or not, the next Transformers movie just recently released its first trailer for The Last Knight for 2017. Paramount has debuted the first trailer for Transformer as announced last night.

The Last Knight will be released together with Rouge One: A Star Wars Story which is expected to open on the evening of December 15. The upcoming trailer will play in front of theatrical prints of Paramount's Office Christmas Party.

In The Last Knight trailer, Sir Anthony Hopkins who is now free from his duties on Westworld introduced an idea with regards to the race of sentient robots which will come to Earth for centuries. As a result, both the transformers and humans are at war.

Dinobots is expected to be back in the next move. At the end of the Transformers: Age of Extinction, they have given freedom to roam the earth by Optimus Prime. Strafe, on the other hand, is seen swooping over on what looks like the Scottish Highlands.

According to Forbes, the newly released trailer is being narrated by Anthony Hopkins who spends most of his time in setting up the stage and emphasizing that humans are stronger than machines. The final montage of the trailer concludes with a stunning character confrontation with will surely look good and jaw-dropping on an IMAX screen.

The trailer also stirs question regarding its would-be protagonist. The Verge reported that Micheal Bay's fifth Transformers movie would be released on June 23, 2017. The said date was supposed to be the release date for Wonder Woman before Paramount studio and Warner Bros. laid claim with regards to the release of Transformers movie.

The release of the movie is the same date where the Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen that debuted on Wednesday with a $200 million and Transformers: Age of Extinction that debuted with a $100m that opened in 2009 and 2014.

Transformers, Transformer The Last Knight, The Last Knight, Transformer 2017 trailer

