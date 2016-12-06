Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By vishal shukla
First Posted: Dec 06, 2016 04:18 PM EST
First Posted: Dec 06, 2016 04:18 PM EST
Europol is all set to investigate Egypt mass drowning

The European policing agency Europol is all set to investigate what is believed to be the biggest loss of a migrant boat in 2016, following a Reuters-BBC Newsnight investigation.

More than 500 people are suspected to have died in the sinking on previous 9th April, but there has been no official inquiry yet.

Newsnight has established the fact that the boat set sail from Egypt - not Libya, as the stated by UNHCR . Rob Wainwright, The chief of Europol, said the case was "tight".

4,663 people have died this year attempting to cross the Mediterranean,as calculated by UN. But the shipwrecks are not investigated frequently yet.

Total 37 people survived the shipwreck, but more than 500 are supposed to have died. Those who shivered came from Somalia, Ethiopia, Sudan, Syria, Egypt and a number of other countries.Everyone had paid around £1,600 to goons in the hope of reaching Italy.

According to toughies of a disaster, a fishing container sped off, withdrawal about 100 people who were still alive and swimming in a water, to drown. One survivor told that he was helpless with a by a raider when he tried to assistance companion migrants.

The initial that was famous of a plague was a full week after when an Italian seashore ensure supposed a trouble call from one of the survivors.

The smugglers had educated those on house to contend they had come from Libya - in order to prevaricate being repatriated to Egypt.

A few days later, formed on meetings with survivors in Greece, a UNHCR released a pressing matter saying that a vessel had left from Libya.

In a statement, Ministry of Justice of Egypt told that a new law had been confirmed in November to help hold unlawful migration.

