Robert Pattinson, FKA Twigs Wedding Cancelled: Kristen Stewart's Ex Wants To Become A Father Instead [RUMOR]

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are engaged for an year now, the fans to wonder as to when they'll get married. But, recent reports suggest that 30-year old actor was spotted back together with Kristen Stewart, now rumors are claiming that Robert and FKA Twigs have cancelled their wedding and instead hinted on his desire to become a father.

Pattinson and Stewart were spotted going on a date together which clearly suggests they're back together. These led to rumors that Pattinson has already cancelled his wedding with his year long fiancee FKA Twigs. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson's reunion has seemingly led to the "Twilight" actor's breakup with FKA Twigs. However, there aren't any photos to prove the alleged reunion between the former couple and many fans continue to believe that Pattinson and Twigs are still together and are only keeping their relationship hidden from the public.

FKA Twigs recently revealed that she does not care about the fame. She hopes to be able to deliver whatever it is she wants to do instead of doing something just for the sake of fame.

FKA Twigs also said the crazy world of being known as Pattinson's girlfriend and the countless rumors that came with the relationship. There have been other rumors before that Twigs only entered a relationship with Pattinson just to be famous.

"People want to shame you," she said. "it's not a celebration of a talent."

Kristen Stewart also recently opened up about her ex-boyfriend and the wonderful but also painful experience of having first love.

"You just place yourself in that feeling that maybe you've had before - it's the most visceral, intense, overwhelming feeling," Stewart said. "So when it's really great, it's really great and when it's really bad, it's epically bad."