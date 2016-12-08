Capcom's Dead, Forgotten IPs To Make A Comeback; Possible 'Devil May Cry' Sequel Included?

Capcom will reportedly revive the Dead and Forgotten IPs. Capcom announced in a press release that the Marvel vs. Capcom series has shipped over 7 million copies worldwide. In the same announcement, they tout that other IPs from their library might be coming back. There are other many franchises that might be getting new games in near future.

The announcement said: "In addition to regular major title releases each fiscal year, Capcom is currently focused on reviving series that have not had new entries recently, or otherwise dormant IP. Beginning with MARVEL VS. CAPCOM: INFINITE, a return for the series following a five-year hiatus, Capcom looks to enhance its corporate value even further by utilizing its library of rich content"

We all know that Resident Evil 7 is out next year and updates are continuing to be released for Street Fighter V. There are as such a lot of other games that have not had a new iteration in many years that could see a comeback.

Advertisement

Mega Man has been left dominant for many years, yet the character is back in Marvel vs. Capcom infinite. Fans have been craving a new Mega Man game for years now and it's about time for him to come back in the fold.

Another franchise in need of a revival is Dino Crisis. Resident Evil 7 is playable with PlayStation VR, but imagine what VR could be like with a T-Rex charging at you.

Many reports claim that fans want to see Devil May Cry 5. A lot of people didn't like DmC and wanted a proper sequel of the franchise. Devil May Cry 5 might be enough for Capcom to bring back the fans that hated the direction of the aforementioned DmC.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfy the needs and expectations of all users by grasping its industry-leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining game-play experiences.