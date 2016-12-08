Halo 5's Biggest Update includes Custom Game Browser and more for users

343 industries have done an amazing job in feature-rich updating the Halo 5 game where users can add Custom Game Browser.

The game, which was launched with a good reception among fans, added tons of mechanisms and features in the last year or so, including Forge on PC. Now, the biggest Halo 5 update ever is coming, and it adds something that players have been asking for since Halo first jumped in online market:- a custom game browser.

The official notes patch are yet to be released, but NeoGaf has a breakdown of everything that has been confirmed in this, and it remains to be a rumor. Top of the confirmed list is a new server browser, allowing players to search for, and play custom games against others online. This is a huge departure for the Halo series, which has always been relied on refined match-making to set up games against any number of random players. To play a custom game, players need to manually get together with friends first, and there was no other way to join randomly.

Players on Xbox and PC can use all these features, finding custom games at will and joining them too. Cross-play is still in question by the way, with the likelihood very less. The players have been craving for custom game browser for years now, so any implementation related to that will be enjoyed and a encouraged.

The rest of the Halo 5 updates are:- "Big fixes and optimization for the PC version. Observer Mode. Arena/Warzone announcer voice packs. "Biggest" Forge update ever (sanghelios map included). Extensive aiming improvements (its been reported there is now no input lag). General UI improvements. Halo: Reach Grenade Launcher. New Game-Type. Even more new skins and armor."

The official announcement from 343 industries is yet to come but reports suggest its quite imminent.