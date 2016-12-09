John Cena To Host 'SNL' On NBC: Big Business For WWE?

WWE superstar John Cena is confirmed to host "Saturday Night Live" on NBC, previously only two WWE stars have hosted "Saturday Night Live" the first was the great Hulk Hogan followed by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Cena will be the third WWE star in history to host the show on NBC, it appears that only the top famous performers are taken up to host the show, Hulk Hogan at his time was at the peak of his fame to host the show and the same goes with the Rock as per Asean Breaking News.

It is the known fact that Cena is one of the leading WWE superstars for a long time, and this will certainly help WWE as a brand to boost its fame. According to CT Post, the WWE Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Revenue Officer Michelle Wilson stated that there will be a huge impact for WWE is Cens hosts the show.

This means big business for WWE, as it in an important aspect for the performers to draw the attraction of the audience outside the world of sports entertainment. The reason is obvious as to why Cena is chosen and not anyone else, this is because the star has a huge fan following base and he is definitely at his prime of his career.

It's not that there are no other WWE stars that could have done this job, but considering what Michelle had said it is a way of tackling the crowd and at the end of the day it is business.

Cena's reputation and hard work over the years will surely make this event a big one. Crossing over into the mainstream and appealing the audience is a crucial task. This is also good news for the John Cena fans they can catch their star live on Saturday as the host on NBC.