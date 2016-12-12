'Golden Globe 2017' Awards Date, Latest News & Updates: 'Emma Stone' and 'Ryan Gosling's' 'La La Land' Leading Film; Who Are The Nominated?

Actress Emma Stone (L) and actor Ryan Gosling pose in the press room during The 22nd Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on December 11, 2016 in Santa Monica, California.(Photo : Getty Images /Frazer Harrison)

"Golden Globe 2017" is a couple of days away before January 8, 2017, 5:00 PM PST. Here are the current updates on the list of nominees and the leading film "La La Land" for the annual event.

According to Los Angeles Times, "La La Land" is the leading film nominee at the "Golden Globe 2017" nominations. As the list of nominees revealed, "La La Land" latest movie of Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling was recorded to garner seven nods. "La La Land" is nominated for best picture, actress, actor, director, screenplay, score and song for the "Golden Globe 2017."

Furthermore, the lead actor Ryan Gosling and actress Emma Stone is nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress at the "Golden Globe 2017." Also, Director and Screenwriter Damien Chazelle is nominated as well as composer Justin Hurwitz, and lyricists Justin Paul and Benj Pasek.

Advertisement

Additionally, "La La Land" producers are also nominated for the "Golden Globe 2017" namely Marc Platt, Jordan Horowitz and Fred Berger. Emma Store lately commented that she's so grateful that "La La Land" has such a widespread acclaim, "I am so honored to be part of this incredible film."

Meanwhile, Times posted the updated list of the nominees for the "Golden Globe 2017" along with the video clip of the official announcement. To start with here are the major awards nominees for "Golden Globes 2017". For Best Motion Picture (Drama) the nominated films include Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight.

Likewise, for the Best Motion Picture of Musical/Comedy, the nominees are 20th Century Women, Deadpool, Florence Foster Jenkins, La La Land, and Sing Street. Moreover, for the Best Motion Picture of Animated Films are Strings, Moana, My life as Zucchini, Sing, and Zootopia. For Best Foreign Films are Divines, Elle, Neruda, The Salesman, and Toni Erdmann.

The most awaited Best Actor for Motion Picture for Drama of the "Golden Globe 2017" are Casey Affleck, Joel Edgerton, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen, and Denzel Washington. While for Best Actress of the same category are Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman, Ruth Negga, Amy Adams and Jessica Chastain.