'Supernatural' Latest News, Update & Spoilers: 'Arrow' Star Stephen Amell To Join the Series For A Possible Crossover?

Actor Stephen Amell speaks onstage during the CW Superheroes panel at Entertainment Weekly's PopFest at The Reef on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo : Getty Images/Alberto E. Rodriguez)

"Supernatural" latest spoiler has revealed the possible crossover between the series and "Arrow." If possible, the "Arrow" lead actor Stephen Amell will be joining "Supernatural" for quite a time.

According to International Business Times, Stephen Amell wishes to appear in "Supernatural." "Supernatural" has been airing successfully for 12 seasons and gaining its popularity since year 2005, the reason why Stephen wants to appear on the show.

Reports claim that Stephen Amell of "Arrow" was then asked if he is willing to join "Supernatural" at some sort. Stephen replied, "God, I hope so, before its done. I'll take a day rate, walk on. As long as I'm murdered- horribly- preferably not by Mischa (Collins), but one of Jared Padalecki or Jensen Ackles."

Once he could join "Supernatural," Stephen Amell has admitted to give full support for such a crossover of "Arrow" to the TV series. Movie News Guide has reported that Stephen Amell has guts to do it for he maintains communication and sharing to fans in social media to promote "Supernatural."

Critics claimed that Stephen Amell's appearance in "Supernatural" is possible. It is because the two shows' production location are both located in Vancouver. Because of this, Stephen does not need to rearrange his schedule for "Supernatural" and "Arrow."

At the meantime, even though the crossover of "Supernatural" and "Arrow" is not yet confirmed, Stephen was so thankful to his fans. He also took the opportunity to thanked his three co-actors in "Arrow" Katie Cassidy, Susanna Thompson, and Jamey Sheridan for their 100th episode.

As its regular airtime, "Supernatural" can catch every Thursday with Lotus at 9:00 p.m. on The CW. While "Arrow" where Stephen Amell is the lead actor is about to return new episodes on January 25, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. on the same channel. Fans are waiting for the crossover of "Arrow" to "Supernatural" and wishes the TV series to air it soon.