Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:07 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Poldark' Season 3 Latest News, Update & Spoilers: Aidan Turner's Ross Conflicts With George and Elizabeth!

By Cristina Limpiada (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 12, 2016 11:59 PM EST
Actor Aidan Turner, actress Heida Reed and actress Eleanor Tomlinson pose for a portrait at the Poldark Series 2 Preview Screening at the BFI on August 22, 2016 in London, England.

Actor Aidan Turner, actress Heida Reed and actress Eleanor Tomlinson pose for a portrait at the Poldark Series 2 Preview Screening at the BFI on August 22, 2016 in London, England.(Photo : Getty Images/Chris Jackson)

"Poldark" season 3 spoilers are very disturbing for Aidan Turner's Ross is set with two difficult conflicts. His conflict with George is getting deep as time goes, as well as he is faced with rape charges against Elizabeth.

Movie News Guide reported that the intensity of the drama is now all set to increase in the next season. Unfortunately, it is Aidan Turner's Ross who is spell bounded with troubles as features by the next season of "Poldark."

And because since at the beginning, Ross attitudes has not been apologetic for anything, his hatred for George deepens. Elizabeth will be marrying George soon and this might be the reason why Ross hated the guy so much because Elizabeth is his former lover.

No one could tell what's next with George and Ross at the "Poldark" season 3. It is clear the Ross is not afraid of confronting George; in the future, he might turn facing George in a duel. The insecurities and hatred which the two feels about each other in "Poldark," the enmity might not go away and they may be rivals forever.

Consequently, viewers had been shocked on how Ross Poldark reacted upon knowing that his former lover Elizabeth (Heida Reed) has agreed to wed George Warleggan (Jack Farthing). Telegraph has reported, one of the most shocking moments in "Poldark."

Ross went on to Elizabeth in the middle of the night and entered her bedroom against her will. The next scenes shocked the fans of "Poldark" when Ross insisted Elizabeth to have sex with him, but she obviously resisted.

Meanwhile, some reports speculated that word will travel fast and Elizabeth's husband, George will come to know the incident. In the "Poldark's" next season, if ever George will know what happened he may possible press Elizabeth to file rape charges against Ross. This sounds a severe punishment that Ross will have to face in the next season of "Poldark."

 

 

 

 

SEE ALSO

'Luke Cage' Latest News, Release Date & Update: Season 2 Back; Will Marvel Release Two Shows Per Year?

'500kg Egyptian Woman' Scheduled for Operation After Plea on Twitter; India Doctor Offered Free Help For the World's Heaviest Woman Living!

Massive UFO Attack Turkey:Middle East Witnessed Mass UFO Sighting; Twitter Netizens Cover Photos and Videos as Proof! [Original Video]

'Aquaman' Latest News, Release Date & Update: Cast, Screenplay, Plot and Everything You Need To Know!

'NCIS: New Orleans' Season 3 Episode 8 Update & Spoilers: The Sole Witness' Secret; What Does Agent LaSalle Hides?

Tagspoldark, poldark season 3, poldark spoilers, poldark update

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Nashville Season 5 Synopsis Nashville Season 5 Premiere

Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show

As reported by Global Headlines, the fight between Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant attracted a viewership of 4.8 million on Fox. Further, the fights featuring Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Paige VanZant provided an average viewership of 3.2 million for the night.
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'
Max Holloway (L) of the United States fights Anthony Pettis (R) of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto,

Max Holloway explains why he had to postpone UFC 208 fight with Jose Aldo saying that the fighter is just making noise and wants to stay relevant.
Houston Rockets Introduce Free Agents

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Continues His Philantropic Works As He Offers a Donation of $4 million to Chosen Charitiies [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics