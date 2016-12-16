Fifth Harmony, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and More Performs For Charity

Not everyone is given a chance to watch their idols performing at a one time show this Holiday season. This December, Jingle Ball will be entertaining the whole town. According to the reports the crew together with the famous singers and performers is coming to perform at one city at a time.

Avid fans need not worry if they could n't go in there the said event because the show will also appear on televisions so anyone can witness the performance of their beloved singers.

In Z100's iHeartRadion Jingle Ball which was recently held at the Madison Square Garden telecast special, several musicians and performers take the stage to entertain the New York's homeless population by performing a special rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

According to People website, DNCE, Rita Ora, Fifth Harmony, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Puth, Tinashe, Jake Miller, Daya and Sabrina Carpenter performed the said special rendition of the song.

Aside from performing the "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" song, DNCE also performed their hit singles and covered "Wannabe" which was originally sung by the Spice Girls. Kanye West's performed "Fade," and Hailee Steinfeld performed her latest single "Starving" to celebrate the Holidays with homeless people.

Ariane Grande, on the other hand, made her 2016 Jingle Ball tour by performing her latest album "Dangerous Woman" with a mixture of songs from her EP Christmas and Chill.

According to iheartmedia, other notable performers and singers like Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Lukas Graham and Niall Horan also take the stage to perform.

The purpose of the show is to help the homeless by giving gifts this Holiday season. For every ticket that has been purchased, the concert donates $1 to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. This is a non-profit organization which is dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and educated-focused measures.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour which is Presented by Capital One will air tonight as an exclusive nationwide 90-minute broadcast special on The CW Network at 8 p.m.



