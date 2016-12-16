Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:11 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Fifth Harmony, Justin Bieber, Kanye West and More Performs For Charity

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 16, 2016 12:01 PM EST
Z100's Jingle Ball 2016 - SHOW

Z100's Jingle Ball 2016 - SHOW(Photo : (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for iHeart))

Not everyone is given a chance to watch their idols performing at a one time show this Holiday season. This December, Jingle Ball will be entertaining the whole town. According to the reports the crew together with the famous singers and performers is coming to perform at one city at a time.

Avid fans need not worry if they could n't go in there the said event because the show will also appear on televisions so anyone can witness the performance of their beloved singers.

In Z100's iHeartRadion Jingle Ball which was recently held at the Madison Square Garden telecast special, several musicians and performers take the stage to entertain the New York's homeless population by performing a special rendition of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town."

According to People website, DNCE, Rita Ora, Fifth Harmony, Hailee Steinfeld, Charlie Puth, Tinashe, Jake Miller, Daya and Sabrina Carpenter performed the said special rendition of the song.

Aside from performing the "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" song, DNCE also performed their hit singles and covered "Wannabe" which was originally sung by the Spice Girls. Kanye West's performed "Fade," and Hailee Steinfeld performed her latest single "Starving" to celebrate the Holidays with homeless people.

Ariane Grande, on the other hand, made her 2016 Jingle Ball tour by performing her latest album "Dangerous Woman" with a mixture of songs from her EP Christmas and Chill.

According to iheartmedia, other notable performers and singers like Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Ellie Goulding, Diplo, Lukas Graham and Niall Horan also take the stage to perform.

The purpose of the show is to help the homeless by giving gifts this Holiday season. For every ticket that has been purchased, the concert donates $1 to the Ryan Seacrest Foundation. This is a non-profit organization which is dedicated to inspiring today's youth through entertainment and educated-focused measures.

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour which is Presented by Capital One will air tonight as an exclusive nationwide 90-minute broadcast special on The CW Network at 8 p.m.

SEE ALSO

Rock-Ingredient Stew Found In Mars Support Life

LG V5 Leak Images: Features, Looks, Shows Old Fashioned Smartphone

Lala Kent Quits 'Vanderpump Rules' Reality Show

Mystery Behind Mile-Wide Ring In Antarctica Solve!

TagsZ100's iHeartRadion Jingle Ball, Fifth Harmony, Ariana Grande, The Chainsmokers, Justin Bieber

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Nashville Season 5 Synopsis Nashville Season 5 Premiere

Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show

As reported by Global Headlines, the fight between Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant attracted a viewership of 4.8 million on Fox. Further, the fights featuring Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Paige VanZant provided an average viewership of 3.2 million for the night.
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'
Max Holloway (L) of the United States fights Anthony Pettis (R) of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto,

Max Holloway explains why he had to postpone UFC 208 fight with Jose Aldo saying that the fighter is just making noise and wants to stay relevant.
Houston Rockets Introduce Free Agents

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Continues His Philantropic Works As He Offers a Donation of $4 million to Chosen Charitiies [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics