'The Witch & The Hundred Knight 2' – Latest Characters, Keywords

It seems that most of the fans of "The Witch and The HUndred Knight 2" will be please to know that the acclaimed action role-playing game has uneveiled a few details about the new characters, keywords and many more.

It's mentioned in a report of Gematsu that the keywords Awakened Witch, which pertains to someone who has fallem to the Witch's Disease and whose third eye has opened.



As per University Herald in the new update fans will meet two new characters, Prim and Isabelle. Both are awakened witches. Prism is the strongest among them, and seems to be extremely dangerous by the anti-witch organization WR. She is a control freak and attack vilages to dominate the villagers with the power of her third eye.



Isabelle has a dull personality, but she also comes with poisonous breath, while those who look into her third eye are said to go crazy. Isabelle is voiced by Yuu Kobayashi this character has a lewd personality who seems to prefer pleasure above anything else.

At the home base, players can use a training room that can improve Hundreds Knights' weapons and armor by consuming unwanted items, or give weapons new abilities by using "catalyst" items.

In other news, it was also announced that the developers has released a batch of 1080p Screenshots for "The Witch and The Hundres Knight 2" UniversityHerald reported. During a press release the developers shares the images in the wake of game's release in Japan on Feb 23 exclusive for the PS4 only.

So the PS4 owner can sit back and wait for the officail release of the game update with two new interesting and strong characters, which take their interest level to an another level of gaming.

