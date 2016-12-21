Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Mexican Colima Volcano Erupts And Joins Mile-High Club

By Maisum Raza (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 03:09 AM EST
Locals Fear The Worst As Mt Sinabung Eruptions Continue

Locals Fear The Worst As Mt Sinabung Eruptions Continue(Photo : Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images)

Very recently did the Colima volcano erupt in mexico. Whenever a volcano erupts, it is fairly unpredictable regarding what the magnitude of the eruption is going to be. It is very safe to say that this time, the volcano is angry.

CBS News reported that the volcano erupted and not only did it erupt, it erupted hard. In the span of just a few hours the volcano has already spewed out volcanic ash and vapor straight into the air. Not only is this immediately dangerous, but it has long term dangers as well.

This volcano is one of the most active volcanoes in Mexico. Therefore it is predicted that this predicament will last for about 10 days as per the usual recorded cycle. The civil defense office of the western state is somewhat sure of that. They even recorded how high the eruptions went.

CTV News filmed the entire thing and mentioned that there eruptions happened all of which crossed a mile. A mile is an incredibly high distance for a volcano to shoot ash and vapor. For starters, the first eruption was just a little over a mile, howver the third one reached heights of 1.25 miles.

These are record breaking heights which are admittedly quite interesting to see. However they do pose some problems. For starters, if the ash spews out over a mile, that means that the lava spewing out is very active too. It is very possible that it is in high amounts and could damange nearby eco systems and settlements.

Long term wise speaking. Whenever a volcano erupts, the ash that shoots out goes into the air and vapor condenses on the ash which causes rain. Ash reaching large heights in large amount could change the weather for many days and could affect people's work over miles of distances.

Another name for the volcano is the volcano of Fire. That is quite the fitting name.

