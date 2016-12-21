Getting To Know About Margot Robbie's Cool Husband

Australian actress Margot Robbie tied the knot in a private wedding party in Australia on December 16, 2016. This came as a happy and shocking news as well. "The Suicide Squad" actress never exposed her relationship so far.

Even the party was far from a celebrity fuss. The guests were not informed about the exact location of the venue until the last minute. Robbie confirmed the wedding by sharing the picture of her beautiful wedding ring on her Instagram account. Now, fans are asking: Who is Robbie's husband?

His name is Tom Ackerley, a Britishman. Who is he and how did he meet one of the most beautiful Australian actresses? Here is the story.

Ackerley was born in Surrey, UK. He has been involved in some blockbusters so far: Ackerley is a man behind some famous movies as an assistant director. He was involved in "The Brothers Grimsby" in 2016 and the 2015 version of "Macbeth", starred by Marion Cotillard and Michael Fassbender, according to TheNewDaily. There were other movies as well he has worked on such as "Pride" and "Rush". Awesome.

How did he meet Robbie? Both met when they were working onset of World War II drama, Suite Franchise in France.

They are a perfect match! They have passion for the film and they have a production house together called LuckyChap, which they set up in 2015 with Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr. The production house has worked on some exciting projects, including thriller "Terminal", according to HollywoodLife.

This factor may make Robbie fall in love with Ackerley. Ackerley is a family man.He often shared his family picture with a baby nephew and other extended family members. Cool!

The future plan for the couple? They will live in Australia and raise their future kids together! What a lovely plan!

Robbie is one of the much-loved Australian actresses and gained Hollywood's popularity after her role in "The Wolf of Wall Street" with Leonardo Di Caprio. Robbie was also praised after impersonating Ivanka Trump on"Celebrity Family Feud" parody ahead the U.S presidential election in October 2016.

Wish the couple have a happy marriage!

