Vin Diesel Prays That Paul Walker is Proud of “Fate of the Furious” in a Touching Instagram Post

Vin Diesel remembers co-star Paul Walker in a touching Instagram post. The actor shared this tribute after the trailer of the new "Fate of the Furious" was released. The clip broke records worldwide as the most-watched trailer in its initial 24 hours.

And as the trailer for the 8th "Fast and the Furious" rocked records, Vin Diesel's post made millions all over the world cry as he remembers a co-star, friend and brother. He prays that "Fate of the Furious" has made Walker proud.

According to MTV, Vin Diesel also shared a photo of him and Paul Walker as they received the 2002 Movie Awards for the best duo. Diesel captioned this photo with a heartwarming message that has been viewed and shared by his fans and followers. He said: "The arduous road to production, the challenging task of filming this latest chapter. The record breaking trailer debut and the shocked world at what the dark road implied... you Pablo have given me strength... purpose and resolve."

Advertisement

The actor/director ended his post by revealing that he has promised Walker they would make something that he would be proud of. He also prays that they have kept their promise.

Diesel is not shy to reveal his emotions and how he misses his co-star saying "miss you" at the end of the touching post. The photo showed a younger version of the two holding the Movie Awards trophy.

Meanwhile, aside from reporting Vin Diesel's post, Comic Book also revealed some spoilers for "Fate of the Furious." The group will return to reprise their roles for the 8th chapter of the movie. Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson, Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Kurt Russell and Elsa Pataky will be in "Fate of the Furious" along with new faces like Scott Eastwood and Helen Mirren.

Dom and Letty got married and on their honeymoon while Mia and Brian has decided to retire. A mystery woman, played by Charlize Theron, will seduce Dom and take him from his wife and his friends. Dom will return to a life of crime together with the mysterious woman and it's up to his friends to get him back.

Advertisement

Taking from the spectacular action shots to the awesome filming destinations like Cuba, New York and the Barents Sea; "Fate of the Furious" will certainly make Paul Walker proud.