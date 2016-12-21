Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Divorce Rumors, Couples to Begin Therapy

Kanye West after all his troubles recovering from the hospital and post his concert cancellations, the rapper seems to have more issues to deal with at the moment. It turns out that Kanye and Kim Kardashian have begun couples therapy in order to rebuild their family.

Things have not gone well for the pair, Kim's robbery and the Kanye's hospitalization have created more muddled for them. Though they are a very loving couple Kim is ready to do anything to save their marriage considering the kids reported Perez Hilton.

Recently Kim and Kanye were spotted on a date over the weekend and things are turning out to be better. It was Kanye's psychotic meltdown that brought this much confusion in the West household.

As for Kim her children comes first and she is ready to do anything for them, wants to ensure that she deals with it before time just in case if things go wrong between them. Kim loves her children and the same goes to Kanye. She does not need to prove her love for him because she understands that Kanye has gone through a lot of pressure.

According to Mail Online, the rapper is getting back on track and recently he met with the President-elect Donald Trump to discus multicultural issues. Kanye has certainly gone through rough times the anniversary of his mother's death, Kim's robbery and his concert cancellations have all lead to his meltdown leaving him to be hospitalized.

Even after he has been released from the hospital he still moved into his mansion along with a bunch of nurses. However, there are rumors that Kim and Kanye might lead to a divorce situation.

With Kim trying to fix everything from her side and Kanye recovering from all his pressure it sure looks like the pair will break those rumors as they go through therapy to save their family.