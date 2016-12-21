Microsoft Monday Comes With Minecraft For Apple TV, Cortana For IoT, and Faster Xbox Downloading Speed

Microsoft Monday is a new spectacle of a deal that was offered by Microsoft recently on Monday. It is hoped that many people went on and grasped the amazing deals that were being put up because they sure were worth it.

During that day, three unique deals were being made. According to Amit Chowdhry from Forbes, there were three unique deals that were offered. Starting with something that most poeple know, enjoy, and love, Minecraft.

Minecraft, the infamous game, was announced back in October by Mojang that it was to come down to Apple TV. Since Microsoft owns Minecraft, they finally put the game up for sale during Microsoft Monday. The pricing of the game was quite cheap too, only $20.

The game also comes with a series of seven different DLC components. This gives the users a higher chance to customize the game to their own needs. It also means that whoever has the fourth generation Apple TV can conveniently play the game as well.

Next up, Microsoft Monday also talked drastically about some Xbox upgrades. First off, Dolby Atoms would be making games for the Xbox soon. Dolby Atoms is a game producing company which is massively known for making incredibly realistic games. Considering how Xbox is expanding itself, it would be nice to see more life like games with incredible graphics.

Secondly, Microsoft highly optimized the Xbox download speeds. People with connections faster than 100 Mbps should be able to see increase in their internet around 80%. People with slower internet speeds should also see up to a 40% increase.

Finally, Microsoft Monday also is working rapidly on Cortana. Cortana is an Artificial Intelligence personal assitance currently used in Microsoft phones, tablets, and computers that have Windows 10. However Microsoft says that they are expanding Cortana to all devices that support IoT, or Internet Of Things.

This concludes the events of Microsoft Monday. These new bits of deals can surely affect a lot of people positively.