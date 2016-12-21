Turbine Unloads Lord Of The Rings And Dungeons & Dragons Online

Turbine is a computer game developing company which have produced some of the most played games in the world. One speciality of Turbine are online games. Online games are different from video games. Video games require minimal maintenance after being produced whereas Online games require constant updating, monitoring, patching, etc.

According to Gamasutra, on the 19th of December it was announced that they are giving off the responsibilities of these two games to someone else. Lord of the Rings online came out in 2007, Dungeons and Dreagons online was released a year later.

Both these games have been managed by Turbine for nearly a decade now constantly along with many other games. However, this is not really a bad thing. They are giving off the game to a newly independent company called Standing Stone Games.

Advertisement

At this point, current players of the game would get worried as to some changes that might be made in the game. However there is nothing to fear. Games Industry mentioned that for starters Standing Stone Games will continue to keep the games as they are.

They even said that they will continue the same operations and so that means Daybreak will continue to be the publisher. Also, it was confirmed that some of the developers working under Standing Stone are developers that used to work under Turbine before.

Daybreak is also said to assist Standing Stone games by being their publisher. This is being done in order to give the game a more global publishing service. It is expected that very little will be changed about the game, or nothing at all.

However that could mean that Turbine is trying to diversify and add more games in their inventory and so they gave off responsibilities for the old ones. Since it is confirmed that the games will not be changed, the only other explanation is that Turbine has bigger plans for the future.