Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 8:21 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

CD Projekt, The Witcher Developers Get Awarded $7 Million For Better Games

By Maisum Raza (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 03:42 AM EST
Game developer ben attends the GX gaming festival on February 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.

Game developer ben attends the GX gaming festival on February 27, 2016 in Sydney, Australia.(Photo : Getty Images/Brook Mitchell)

CD Projekt is a game developing company. Previously they were not that famous but this year they released a game called Witcher 3. Witcher 3 was deemed one of the best games of 2016 and all time. One thing people really liked about the game was its graphical beauty and realistic looks.

According to VG 24/7, CD Projekt applied for government grants a few months ago. They applied for research grants in order for them to produce many things. They wanted to research on Animation Excellence, multiplayer which is somewhat seamless, and even cinematic feel.

Another thing they wanted was to research on City Creation. City creation is a very complicated process of creating a large playing area filled with inter connected patterns and markings. This new research is meant to be implemented in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game.

The game already looks incredibly impressive but it is about to become even better. According to PC gamer, the government actually granted the loan to CD Projekt. That is incredible news for two reasons.

First of all, this is great for the developing company mainly because now they have a ton of money to work and make the game much better than everyone expected. Resources say that they got a government research grant of $7 Million.

Secondly, this is also great news because if one thinks about it, the government gave a gaming company to do research on making better games. Up until now sports were the most recreational of activities governments would give grants on. However now gaming is becoming a part of everyone's life.

This shows a bunch of progress being made in society.

SEE ALSO

Turbine Unloads Lord Of The Rings And Dungeons & Dragons Online

Kevin Durant Finally Admits Real Height

New Ways To Measure Water Quality Of The Great Lakes By Scientists

TagsCD Projekt, Government research grant

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Scientists protesters Canadian Scientists

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Nashville Season 5 Synopsis Nashville Season 5 Premiere

Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show

As reported by Global Headlines, the fight between Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant attracted a viewership of 4.8 million on Fox. Further, the fights featuring Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Paige VanZant provided an average viewership of 3.2 million for the night.
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'
Max Holloway (L) of the United States fights Anthony Pettis (R) of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto,

Max Holloway explains why he had to postpone UFC 208 fight with Jose Aldo saying that the fighter is just making noise and wants to stay relevant.
Houston Rockets Introduce Free Agents

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Continues His Philantropic Works As He Offers a Donation of $4 million to Chosen Charitiies [VIDEO]

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics