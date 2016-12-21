CD Projekt, The Witcher Developers Get Awarded $7 Million For Better Games

CD Projekt is a game developing company. Previously they were not that famous but this year they released a game called Witcher 3. Witcher 3 was deemed one of the best games of 2016 and all time. One thing people really liked about the game was its graphical beauty and realistic looks.

According to VG 24/7, CD Projekt applied for government grants a few months ago. They applied for research grants in order for them to produce many things. They wanted to research on Animation Excellence, multiplayer which is somewhat seamless, and even cinematic feel.

Another thing they wanted was to research on City Creation. City creation is a very complicated process of creating a large playing area filled with inter connected patterns and markings. This new research is meant to be implemented in the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 game.

The game already looks incredibly impressive but it is about to become even better. According to PC gamer, the government actually granted the loan to CD Projekt. That is incredible news for two reasons.

First of all, this is great for the developing company mainly because now they have a ton of money to work and make the game much better than everyone expected. Resources say that they got a government research grant of $7 Million.

Secondly, this is also great news because if one thinks about it, the government gave a gaming company to do research on making better games. Up until now sports were the most recreational of activities governments would give grants on. However now gaming is becoming a part of everyone's life.

This shows a bunch of progress being made in society.