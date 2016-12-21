Elon Musk’s Ultimate Solution for Gridlocks is to Dig Tunnels – Will Start “The Boring Company”

Elon Musk is now obsessing on tunnels. To show he is serious in building tunnel, he has added the world "Tunnel" to his Twitter profile. Apparently, all these started while he was stuck in traffic Saturday morning. The billionaire entrepreneur who has pioneered in creating self-driving cars, has set off a project to take humans to Mars and conceptualized trains travelling through vacuum tubes at 600 mph has found himself powerless over city traffic.

Elon Musk plans to build a tunnel boring machine and to start digging tunnels. The Daily Breeze reported that Musk plans to start a company called "The Boring Company" and to create major thoroughfares under the ground.

While this is indeed a fantastic idea, one of the reasons why it is not that feasible is the price. It costs more to build tunnels than to create regular roads and highways to decongest main thoroughfares. The cost of tunnel ventilation and fire protection also adds to the cost.

Advertisement

But Musk is convinced that physics will be able to curb the expenses of creating a tunnel. He said "A good framework for thinking is physics. Boil things down to their fundamental truths and reason up from there."

1 News Singapore said that the Tesla founder and CEO was also rumored to be talking with Donald Trump on projects related to infrastructure. He was one of the experts present at Trump's meeting with technology leaders at the Trump Tower in New York last week.

Elon Musk is not just a thinker but a doer. He has proven himself a man with amazing visions especially with his plans to colonize Mars in just a few years from now. Musk's followers could easily see that he was excited by his tunnel project as he tweeted endlessly about his plans.

He proposed a statement for "The Boring Company" saying "Boring, it's what we do." After two hours, he said that he was actually going to start this company and dig tunnels. His Twitter biography now reads "Tesla, SpaceX, Tunnels (yes, tunnels) & OpenAI."