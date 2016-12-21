SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might dig tunnels to solve traffic woes

Tesla Motors Co-Owner Elon Musk is trying to redefine transportation on earth and in space. At SpaceX he launches satellites and is working to send humans to other planets.

Through Tesla Motors, Elon Musk is aiming to bring fully-electric vehicles to the mass market. But these brilliant electric cars that are invented to improve transportation will be useless if on every part of the Earth, you’ll encounter heavy traffic jams once in a while.

So how will Elon Musk plans to avoid boring traffic jams? He will bore the hell out of it with his tunnel boring machine.

As per Elon Musk's posts on Twitter, he is planning to start digging for tunnels. Likewise, it seems that the SpaceX CEO likes to try digging tunnels to ease traffic congestion. And as for the company name, there is no other name suiting this project than of course, “The Boring Company.”

Traffic is driving me nuts. Am going to build a tunnel boring machine and just start digging... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

It shall be called "The Boring Company" — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

Boring, it's what we do — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016





I am actually going to do this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2016

But this is not first time that he mentioned his fondness for tunnels. During a question-and-answer portion in an event earlier this year, as per News, Elon Musk shared his insight on a possible solution for congestion.

“Tunnels are great. It’s just a hole in the ground, it’s not that hard. But if you have tunnels in cities you would massively alleviate congestion and you could have tunnels at all different levels; you could probably have 30 layers of tunnels and completely fix the congestion problem in high-density cities. So, I strongly recommend tunnels,” Elon Musk said.

The folks on Twitter aren’t sure if the SpaceX CEO is only making yet another clever pun out of traffic boredom or if he’s actually serious about this. He even edited his Twitter Bio and added “Tunnels”. And he even said on his latest tweet that he’s “actually going to this”.

It is still uncertain if Elon Musk will really dig into this new venture. But if he will really dig this, I think we pretty much know that this guy knows the drill. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!