These Rumored Nintendo Switch Specs Are Not Good News

The Nintendo switch for some time now; has been creating a huge storm among the gaming enthusiasts, thanks to its hybrid development and modular design.

The console that's reportedly scheduled for release the upcoming year seems to be underpowered for the modern gaming environment at least looking at the developer kits than what was least expected.

It now seems like the Japanese made console is apparently carrying a Maxwell based Nvidia graphics chip than the current Pascal generation of graphic cards which for the moment is hardly worrying but considering long time game developments and graphics support for the same is a bit concerning due to rapid progress in graphics technology and game developments.

According to a recent report on eurogamer, the Nintendo Switch is based on Nvidia's Tegra X1 that's reportedly based on Nvidia's Maxwell technology of graphics cards currently succeeded by Pascal line-up or simply '10-series'. The developers hoped for a transition to the X2 chip that's hopefully implemented with Pascal chips consisting of a better processor and production technologies paving way for better performance and battery life.

Contrary to Nvidia's claims that the Switch has a custom processor based on the same architecture as 'World's top performing GeForce series cards(indirectly it has to be the Pascal cards considering top-of the line that's currently the best in performance), the same wasn't a reality at all.



Considering there's little differences in two generations of graphics cards, the majority of them mostly in assembly is the same only differing in the sizes of processors with Pascal having 16nm FinFET technology while the Maxwell generation is based on 20nm.

Support for virtual reality is definitely debatable considering the choice of graphics chips in the new console but however, there's no doubt top of the line Maxwell cards perform excellently in the VR division, but this PCAdvisor thread feels the topic is debatable.