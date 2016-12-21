How to Update and Root XXU1BPL2 Official Firmware on Samsung Galaxy S7 edge

While it's not completely clear behind the motive of consistent delays in update roll-out for Samsung flagship smartphones, the amount of bloatware in their phones that needs customization for upcoming systems is probably one of those. In spite of continuously assuring their loyal consumers about regular updates, it's been pretty hard for Samsung to stay true to their words. However, there's an update rolled out by the manufacturer even though it's for the phones currently running Android Marshmallow OS.

The phone that's in question is the current flagship phone, the Galaxy S7 that's reportedly received the monthly security patch promised by Google, back when Android marshmallow was released. For those who cannot wait to get it on their phones, the devices needs a hardware root which is a risky process considering the vulnerability of the process.

It's always recommended to backup all files that's currently on the device as a precautionary measure. However, rooting is advised only for advanced android users who're well aware of the risks of the process since rooting the phone incorrectly might result in hardware malfunctioning. Hence, if you're very much new to it, you might as well wait for your phone to receive an OTA than sideload it.

A prerequisite for the process is to unlock developer mode on your devices, which is very easy and requires pressing the build number usually located at the bottom of 'Phone status' in settings. Sometimes, users need to enable USB-debugging mode in settings that's possible once the developer mode is unlocked. All Samsung phones use Odin software for the process. Post-installation of the software requires downloading the files directly from Samsung's website.

The phone has to be switched off well before flashing the files and then entering the bootloader. Then, user can proceed connecting their smartphones to desktops to access Odin and finish the process. A complete guide that's available on XDAdevelopers. As aforementioned, the process is very complex and hence no one but yourself shall be responsible should anything go wrong.