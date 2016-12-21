Call of Duty Infinite Warfare: Latest updates, Maps, Zombie mode, Packs revealed

It came as a surprise for all the Call of Duty Infinite Warfare players as soon as the developer revealed the Infinite Warfare's first DLC pack. Sabotage is said to be arriving for the PS4 on January 31.

Together with the DLC pack there will also be four new multiplayer maps and a new Zombie adventure called "Rave in the Redwoods." The other map will be the remake of Modern Warfare 2 Afghan, Dual Shockers reported.

The Zombie mode that launched with the game is all about a scary adventure with turns and twists and enemies stalking every move made by the player. The four multiplayer maps will have several extra features such as the abandoned city streets and idyllic Venetian canals.

The medium classic three lane map is included in the "Noir" where players can head to the grim Brooklyn. The "Renaissance" is an intense combat zone with a very fast game play. The Z shaped map is also included in the "Neon" with a digitalized battling arena and flanking routes suitable for any game play.

The Afghan map is called Dominion and it retains all the original landmarks from the original. However, there are few adjustments to adapt to the new movement system. The DLC patch will also feature new Fate and Fortune cards along with new weapons, Attack of the Fanboy reported.

There will be more tools arriving for the game in the future including the unranked dedicated server for Call of Duty Black Ops 3. The Zombie experience is said to be incredible as it takes players to the 1990s summer camp.

The expansion for "Rave in the Redwoods" will be out for PlayStation 4 but there is no dates confirmed yet for Xbox One and PC. It might follow after the release of PS4 a month or two later.