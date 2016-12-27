Digimon World: Next Order looks a LOT better on PS4

Digimon, one of the most inspiring anime back in our childhood, the same will be coming up next year on Sony's Playstation 4 consoles.

The game that was initially released for the PS Vita for Japan, is reportedly on its way to Sony's new console with some improvements arriving to PS4 as 'Digimon world: Next order'. Bandai Namco Entertainment, both the developers and publishers of the game released a new YouTube video illustrating the changes.

According to crunchyroll, the international version for the game is reportedly hitting both European and North American regions coming January 21 and 31 respective, well ahead of the same being released locally in Japan.

However, Gamegossip predicts a Januar 27 release in the European union. The video trailer on YouTube available here, showcases visuals from both the platforms in various locations involving various digimon and in various times of the day. Although all the text in the video are reportedly in japanese, the conclusion clearly indicates an early 2017 release.

Coming to various details in the video, there are clear changes in texture although not complete in design. However, the rainbows are more wider and hazy environments are much more detailed compared to the PSVita version of the game. The fortified bridge in the video involves more inclusions in terms of textures and object placements.



In another part of the video, the haunted church that's moonlit is more detailed and waterfalls and grass textures have seen more improvements. The rocky terrain alongside hot-air balloons see more in-depth textures involved making the visuals more realistic. Alongside improved radar, the overall aesthetics of the game has seen some definite noticeable changes in the video trailer.

For the moment, it's pretty much evident that the game that's supposedly arriving on the PS4 will be more realistic than its predecessor. However, as of now there's nothing more than can be speculated and all we have to do is, wait for the official release.