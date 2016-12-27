Turbine offloads Lord of the Rings Online and D&D Online to Standing Stone Games

Lord of the rings, the MMORPG that's also free to play is now in the process of receiving an independent standalone developer studios. The news that was first available on gamasutra.

It was revealed that Turbine entertainment announced that it was handing over responsibilities for both Lord of the rings and Dungeons and dragons online to a new indie studio called 'Standing stone games' which reportedly consists of the same developers that worked on both the games in the past.

It was assumed that Turbine might be in the process of official employee layoffs transitioning themselves to focus on developing more mobile-based indie games under the supervision of Warner Bros. interactive.

Advertisement

Now that the transition of the developers behind the two mentioned games is complete, Turbine has all but shrugged off the responsibilities for developing the two massively open multiplayer games. Going to LOTR's official website, it was revealed that there was also a potential partnership with Daybreak games for securing global publishing services who've been long reputed for developing and publishing similar games successfully. The developers very much assured that the same commitment for the game that's been maintained all along shall stay unchanged.

The only transition would be movement from a major studio to a single dedicated studio that would function independently for them to continue dedicated development for both the games resulting in continuous growth of both the titles.

They also mentioned that it was a great honor for them to serve their users on a more dedicated platform for both the developers and the game to continuously improve.

They also assured that there won't be any interruptions in service and pretty much each and every experience shall stay the same in spite of moving to a dedicated workplace.

Advertisement

The team of developers also thanked each and everyone who stood behind all times to make sure everything went smoothly and also revealed about potential future plans for both the titles.