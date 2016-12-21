Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

CES 2017: Asus Reveals Official Teaser Of Its Zennovation Event

By Soutrik Das (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 06:35 AM EST
Asus to hold a Zennovation event at CES 2017 on January 4

Asus to hold a Zennovation event at CES 2017 on January 4(Photo : Flickr/Charles Goodell)

Original equipment manufacturer Asus has had already surfaced its plans to launch something new in the Consumer Electronics Show 2017 under the banner of Zennovation.Now the Taiwanese tech giant has just revealed its first ever official video teaser for the event to be held on January 4, 2017. The teaser traces some really thrilling motion of the upcoming excitement.

According to GSMArena, the tech major has released the video on its official youtube channel which portrays some great natural beauty accompanied with gentle voice uttering out ornamented sweet words in a British accent. The video clip is 37 seconds long one and it depicts two mysterious smartphone alike figures at somewhere near 30 seconds of its run time. So, with these two flicks, it can be easily thought that the Zennovation event is meant to uncover a range of smartphone(s). Although an official note confirming this fact is still awaited

As per a report by International Business Times, the video clip shows apparently two alleged handsets one with a sign of 'A' and another marked with an infinity sign. If the speculations are not false, then the first instance is definitely a snap of the handset most likely to be the Zenfone AR. Previously, the company CEO in November 2016 actually confirmed Google's second generation Project Tango phone (Zenfone AR) equipped with augmented reality features and 3D imaging technology would be in unveiled in CES 2017 event.

So, it is now hardly believed that the smartphone seen in the first shine is Zenfone AR.As far as the second alleged hanset is concerned, it is most probably the Zenfone 3 Zoom, as the infinity symbol was in fact used on its predecessor's package box which reflects 'Zenfone Z∞M' sign. The second is also more likely to be the one as said as a similar instance was recently surfaced in Chinese mobile regulatory organisation: TENAA's smartphone base.

As per the official clip, Asus has scheduled the Zennovation event on January 4 at 11:30 PST at Ceaser Palace, Las Vegas. However, those who are interested can now see the full official teaser clip here.

