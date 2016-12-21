Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Dark and Light' Release Date, Updates: Snail Games' Survival RPG Early Access in 2017; What We Know So Far

By Mariel Mae Peralta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 06:25 AM EST
"Dark and Light" has been confirmed to be delayed again to be released in late 2017. Snail Games announced that they will be using the delay to further optimize and upgrade the game. In addition to the announcement, "Dark and Light" is also now on Steam.

According to its Steam page, "Dark and Light" is a massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) that can be played by a single player, with other players in co-op or not. The game is supported in 12 different languages and is scheduled to be released in the last quarter of 2017.

The page also reveals a trailer and some screenshots for "Dark and Light." It was reported that the MMORPG is powered by Unreal Engine 4 which explains the clear graphics which can be seen by the alluring landscape and character designs.


With the delay of "Dark and Light," Snail Games reveals that they will be adding more features to the game via updates. Some of the features include adding more maps, getting additional servers to support more players online and cross-server PVP.

WCCFtech adds that "Dark and Light" will have even more spells on top of the current 100 ones that can be learned by players. This means that players will have more chances of exploring new ways to use magic to fortify weapons and armor in the game.

Additionally, Snail Games hopes to help players seamlessly communicate in "Dark and Light" as they will add further enhancements to the game's chat system and even add in voice chat for real-time communication.

Watch the gameplay trailer of "Dark and Light" below:

Are you disappointed that Snail Games has moved the release of "Dark and Light" again to next year? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

