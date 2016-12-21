Unveiling of Shaq’s 1,200-Pound Bronze Statue Set for March 2017 – To Be Placed 10 Feet From Ground

The Los Angeles Lakers has officially announced the unveiling date of Shaquille O'Neal's giant 1,200 - pound bronze statue. The towering statue will be set 10-feet above the ground in front of the Staples Center on March 24, 2017.

According to For The Win, the Lakers announced the creation of Shaq's statue way back January. It was not yet sure then when the statue will be unveiled but just a few days before Shaq's legendary jersey will be retired, the Lakers said that bronze Shaq will be unveiled on March.

The wonderful details about Shaq's statue were also described. It said that the statue was nine-foot tall and weighs 1,200 pounds. It was commissioned by the Los Angeles Lakers, AEG organizations and the Staples Center and will be suspended 10-feet from the ground at the Star Plaza.

There were no specific details how a towering statue would be suspended from the ground but somehow it will be attached to the building to make it look like it was hanging in the air.

Julie Rotblatt Amrany and Omri Amrany sculpted the statue. They said that their inspiration for the design was the image of a "300-pound man coming at you." The sculptor said that they could not place it on a base but it had to be suspended in the air.

"You have to get the feeling of power that this ma can move everyone to get to his target and put the ball in the rim and hang on it like he's in his backyard." The sculptor wanted to remove gravity from their creation hence it has to hang from the air.

Aside from Shaq's statue, Omri and Julie also sculpted lifelike figures of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Chick Hearn, Jerry West and Magic Johnson. All these are also displayed outside Staples Center.

Fox Sports also recalled Shaquille's awesome NBA record. He was a member of the Lakers from 1996 to 2004 and has led the team to three consecutive championships. He won the NBA Finals MVP on all three seasons. He is a seven-time All-Star for the Purple & Gold and was named one of the MVP of the NBA in 2000.

Along with the unveiling of Shaq's statue at the Staples Center, a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves will be featured on March 24, 2017. Fans from all over are reported to be excited for the event and are making reservations to see it live.