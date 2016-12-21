Kardashian’s Sisters Have Had Enough With Blac Chyna

The conflict between Rob Kardashian and his partner Blac Chyna is entering a new phase: Now Kardashian's three reality stars are getting sick and don't want to have anything to do with them. Wow!

According to sources close to Kardashian family, fights like this weekend are common for Kardashian and Chyna, TMZ reported. But in fact, this fight was undoubtedly beyond control as Chyna allegedly attacked Rob physically when Corey Gamble, the boyfriend of momager Kris Jenner, arrived at their house.

Chyna got a fight with the 29-year-old father of their baby before Chyna left the house. She was drunk and hit Kardashian in his back.

The sources then told that the couple is back again, talking to each other. But they are not under the same roof. The same old story, people guess.

People know that the more fights (or drama?) they have created, the more chance they get to be aired on TV. And Kardashian's sisters are finding out that Chyna is creating a drama for fame.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe are tired of their brother's on-and-off relationship and want to have nothing to do with them, TopOneNews.com revealed.

Kim has her own problem as she has to deal with Paris ordeal and her husband's mental problem so she has no time to deal with her brother's relationship and can't stand with people who intentionally trigger conflict to get attention.

Last month, Kim Kardashian's rapper husband Kanye West was hospitalized for the mental breakdown. He even celebrated Thanksgiving in his hospital room.

Previously, it was reported that Rob Kardashian often triggered conflicts as he always feels suspicious of Chyna. On Saturday, Chyna's Instagram was hacked by a hacker who posed as Chyna. The hacker posted a message saying that Chyna is no longer with Kardashian.

Is the fight going to end?

