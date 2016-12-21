'GTA Online' Updates: Festive Surprise 2016 Revealed With Winter Wears, Exclusive Nero Cars, Photo Contest

GTA Online players can now have a blast and start their Christmas season little early this year as the Rockstar Games has already launched the Festive Surprise 2016 pack loaded with more fun items and exciting stuff. Various gifts and rewards have also been lined up in the early Christmas release. As per latest insights, the game maker has also packed previous year's GTA Online Christmas packs alongside all new things for this year.

According to DualSHOCKERS, the Festive Surprise 2016 will bring new seasonally-themed sweaters, winter clothes and hats. Also, there will be return of the classic Masks, Santa outfits, and other festive costumes. All these stuff will be added in the inventory section for free now through January 9th, 2017. Besides all the above ones, exclusive wearing like Bold Pinstripe Smoking Jacket and Pajamas can be seen in the store. All these and more can be unlocked by signing into the game under Rockstar Game's extended festive season celebration till January 9, 2017.

Also, there are certain other exciting attributes like crackers and fireworks stuff have been added to the racks of Ammu-Nation for ultimate fun festivity on Christmas. Shinny bodysuits are also available in clothing stores. For all these costumes, winter wears and all other festive items, the players need to hop on the stores around Los Santos in the gameplay mode, as per a report by Rockstar Games.

Besides all the new items, another thing that is sure to make much buzz is the new range of cars and super class vehicles now available now in Benny's Original Motor Works. As per potential sources. the most attractive instances launched recently in Benny's Vehicle shop is the brand new Truffade Nero and Nero Custom which are currently available for purchase. Rockstar also teased players to keep their eyes on the game throughout the holiday season for more special vehicles inventory at Benny's, as part of GTA Online: Import/Export.

Moreover, players can now grab double RP and GTA$ in the new Turf Wars Adversary mode and triple RP in in the latest premium stunt race named Plummet. In addition, Rockstar games have even announced its #FESTIVESURPRISE2016 Snapmatic Contest. In which a player can tag relevant pics with #FESTIVESURPRISE2016 on Social Club for a chance to be one of five chosen Snapmatic photographers. Winners will each receive a hearty holiday bonus of GTA$1,000,000. The valid submissions of snaps will be counted till Monday, January 2nd, 2017 at 11.59PM ET.