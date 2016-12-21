‘Taken 4’ is not happening, according to Liam Neeson: Possibility of a reboot not far if TV show is a success

"There's only so many times that your daughter gets taken" says Liam Neeson to Stephen Colbert on "The Late Show". This was his answer when asked by the show's host if "Taken 4" will happen, giving a negative for a fourth film of the franchise. The "Taken" franchise actor recently appeared on the show to promote his upcoming movie "A Monster Calls."

In 2015, Neeson had hinted that there might just be "Taken 4" mostly because the actor was eager to work with his co-star Forest Whitaker, according to Screen Rant. Talking to Colbert however, Neeson mockingly added that if a fourth film were to be made for "Taken" it will sound as if the character is begging for his daughter to be abducted.

It seems that the franchise has run out of storylines that could be considered as synonymous to its title "Taken". The third chapter of the franchise did not revolve around kidnapping but of proving his innocence to killing his ex wife.

Movieweb pointed out that though the first "Taken" movie received mixed reviews, it was loved by action-loving fans. Not to mention a memorable speech which seem to make any antagonist hold on to the edge of their seats. The second and third movies somehow went astray from its main plot.

The two sequels just showed Neeson's character, Bryan Mills, being a bad father for letting the unfortunate incidents to happen. And his famous speech somehow became awkward, especially in the third chapter.

Hollywood does not always seem to give a hundred percent certainty on any thing. It can be remembered that Neeson also said in 2013 that it can be insulting if a "Taken 3" will happen but in less than a year, "Taken 3" did make it to the big screens.

NBC picked up the "Taken" franchise and created a TV adaptation which will cover Bryan Mills life story and how he came to working with the CIA. Clive Standen plays the younger Bryan Mills. "Taken" TV show will premiere on NBC on Feb. 27, 2017

The three "Taken" movies had a small budget but earned nearly $1 billion worldwide. It is speculated that if the TV series is successful and because of high sales from the "taken" movies, a reboot might just be possible starring a younger actor.