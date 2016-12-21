‘Grimm’ Season 6 News & Updates: Casts bid goodbye; Social media promotion kicks-off with character quiz

The supernatural drama, “Grimm”, will be concluding with its sixth season next year. Aside from social media promotions ongoing to woo viewers, cast members have teased something about what might fans can expect on “Grimm” Season 6.

“It’s a season of surprises,” started Jacqueline Toboni in an interview with Oregon Live last week. The cast member of “Grimm” Season 6, however, is careful not to drop many details about the show.

“I just read the finale. Get your tissues ready, because I was bawling, crying,” Toboni continued.

As fans might not be happy that the series is altogether ending, the show is expected to give its best season yet in order to heal the wounds of the fans who have even started an online petition to renew “Grimm.” Toboni continued that, “We definitely lay it out on the line. The payoff is really quite something.”

Likewise, the casts cannot help but feel sentimental. “I think that about two or three weeks after the show has wrapped, when I’m by myself in my home for a couple of days, I think that’s when the emotion will hit me,” said an Russell Hornsby who played Portland police officer Hank Griffin.

Meanwhile, fans happily participate in a quiz as a social media promotion of “Grimm” Season 6. The quiz was started by the official Twitter page of the show which basically involved a personality quiz of the major characters, as per IBTimes.

Participating fans can find out which of their own traits match that of Nick’s (David Giuntoli), Trubel, Adalind (Claire Coffee), Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner), and Wu (Reggie Lee).

“Grimm” Season will premiere on January 6. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

