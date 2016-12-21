Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 22, 2016 | Updated at 6:03 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘Grimm’ Season 6 News & Updates: Casts bid goodbye; Social media promotion kicks-off with character quiz

By Wenilyn Asuncion (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 21, 2016 09:03 AM EST
'Grimm' 100th Episode Ceremony And Cake Cutting

'Grimm' 100th Episode Ceremony And Cake Cutting(Photo : Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The supernatural drama, “Grimm”, will be concluding with its sixth season next year. Aside from social media promotions ongoing to woo viewers, cast members have teased something about what might fans can expect on “Grimm” Season 6.

“It’s a season of surprises,” started Jacqueline Toboni in an interview with Oregon Live last week. The cast member of “Grimm” Season 6, however, is careful not to drop many details about the show.

“I just read the finale. Get your tissues ready, because I was bawling, crying,” Toboni continued.
As fans might not be happy that the series is altogether ending, the show is expected to give its best season yet in order to heal the wounds of the fans who have even started an online petition to renew “Grimm.” Toboni continued that, “We definitely lay it out on the line. The payoff is really quite something.”

Likewise, the casts cannot help but feel sentimental. “I think that about two or three weeks after the show has wrapped, when I’m by myself in my home for a couple of days, I think that’s when the emotion will hit me,” said an Russell Hornsby who played Portland police officer Hank Griffin.

Meanwhile, fans happily participate in a quiz as a social media promotion of “Grimm” Season 6. The quiz was started by the official Twitter page of the show which basically involved a personality quiz of the major characters, as per IBTimes.

Participating fans can find out which of their own traits match that of Nick’s (David Giuntoli), Trubel, Adalind (Claire Coffee), Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell), Rosalee (Bree Turner), and Wu (Reggie Lee).

“Grimm” Season will premiere on January 6. Stay tuned for more exciting updates!

ALSO READ: 'Westworld' Season 2 Spoilers, Latest News: Ford is coming back? Creator teases Host version, what's next

SEE ALSO

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk might dig tunnels to solve traffic woes

'Digimon World: Next Order' News & Updates: How PS4 differ from PS Vita game graphics

NES Classic Edition on Sale This Tuesday at Best Buy

Foldable Phone Might Happen Next Year With LG, Apple, Google, Microsoft Partnership [VIDEO]

NBA Trade Rumors: Attitude Issues Keep Execs Hesitant on DeMarcus Cousins

TagsGrimm, Grimm Season 6, Jacqueline Toboni, David Giuntoli, Claire Coffee, Silas Weir Mitchell, Bree Turner, Reggie Lee

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Nashville Season 5 Synopsis Nashville Season 5 Premiere

Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On

Rumors are in full swing regarding the Andrew McCutchen transfer to Brooklyn Nets.
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery
Paul Zipser #16 of the Chicago Bulls puts up a shot past Boban Marjanovic #51 of the Detroit Pistons at the United Center on December 19, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois.

'Chicago Bulls' News: Team Beats 113-82 Rout of 'Detroit Pistons'
Max Holloway (L) of the United States fights Anthony Pettis (R) of the United States for the Interim Featherweight Title during the UFC 206 event at Air Canada Centre on December 10, 2016 in Toronto,

Max Holloway explains why he had to postpone UFC 208 fight with Jose Aldo saying that the fighter is just making noise and wants to stay relevant.
Houston Rockets Introduce Free Agents

Houston Rockets Owner Leslie Alexander Continues His Philantropic Works As He Offers a Donation of $4 million to Chosen Charitiies [VIDEO]
ESPN First Take - Is Russell Westbrook A Lock For MVP Already?

NBA Update: Russell Westbrook; Gets 6th straight of triple-double for MVP of this Season

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics