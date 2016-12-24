Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 24, 2016 | Updated at 10:51 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Black Ops 3 To Surprise Fans, Hints Direct To More Zombie Content

First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 08:41 AM EST
Black Ops 3, To Surprise Fans, Hints Direct To More Zombie Content

Black Ops 3, To Surprise Fans, Hints Direct To More Zombie Content(Photo : Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for EA Sports)

Call of Duty: Black Ops III, the multiplayer game from Activision is undoubtedly on the most played online game out there with a separate professional e-sport conducted for the same. Now that, the game officially has Zombie mode in it, it's only a matter of time until the developers bring in more Zombie-related content to it.

It now seems like players are more likely enjoying Zombie content than the standard game itself, which for some time now, has been a source of great addiction and also are spending more game time playing the aforementioned mode than the standard multiplayer maps. According to a thread on Charlieintel, a Facebook stream by Treyarch the team behind the development of the mod, all but confirmed about bringing in more content to the game early 2017. 

Dan Bunting, who's the co-studio head felt that as long as people were actively involving themselves in the said mode, the team were rather confident in bringing in more updates but they didn't reveal anything apart from mentioning the fact that there would be definitive updates waiting for the game in 2017.  There was a potential teaser too, for which the video trailer was available on YouTube.

Treyarch are assuring all the players that the coming year will be packed with updates making it more fun to play alongside new inclusions part of the update. This is rather unusual considering the game franchise since there are only little or no absolute updates once the post-launch period passes. It might also be for the fact that Call of duty fans still prefer playing Black Ops III than the newly released game Infinite warfare which is rather more expensive and has more data to be downloaded which a lot of people can hardly afford to.

Jason Blundell, part of the studio also didn't reveal anything as to what the players could expect in the upcoming updates according to VG247, indicating that something secretive might be in development which would only be hinted or revealed indirectly a few days before the roll out takes place. The last big update for the game was the Salvation DLC which including the final zombie encounters and improving player defenses in the game. 

Tagszombies, call of duty, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Indian Paintbrush Fantastic Mr. Fox

Mystery Behind the Death of Chyna Revealed

WWE Supertars Chyna's Death Cause, Combined Alcohol and Drug Effect Autopsy Reveals

Investigations on the death cause of Chyna, late WWE superstar had finally been revealed and officials confirm that there is no trace of suicide.
Roman Reigns reacts during the WWE Smackdown on September 1, 2015 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns in WWE Royal Rumble 2017, Details Here
LeBron James and Jay Z speak onstage during the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony 2016

LeBron James Targets Shaquille O’Neal For Seventh Place In NBA All-time Scoring List After Overtaking Moses Malone For Eighth Place
Mixed martial artist and model Michelle Waterson

Michelle Waterson and Paige VanZant UFC Bout Attracts 4.8 Million Viewers on Fox Show
Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates hits a sixth inning solo home run against the Atlanta Braves at Turner Field on September 22, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mets to Make the Deal for McCutchen: Discussions are On
Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Steven Santa Ana #22 of the Elon Phoenix react following a technical foul call on Allen at the Greensboro Coliseum on December 21, 2016.

Grayson Allen News: 'Duke' Star Finally Apologized; Coach K Continues with the Suspension
J.R. Smith Out 4-6 Weeks With Thumb Injury

NBA News: Cavaliers; J.R. Smith will be Gone for a Month for a Thumb Surgery

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics